COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) Trading Up 14%

Shares of COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) were up 14% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.26.

COBHAM PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBHMY)

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

