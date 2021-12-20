Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Coles Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.80 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

