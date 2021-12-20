Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

61.5% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Colliers International Group and Claros Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $2.79 billion 2.09 $49.07 million ($9.22) -14.82 Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Colliers International Group and Claros Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 1 8 0 2.89 Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus target price of $161.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.13%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $18.63, suggesting a potential upside of 14.97%. Given Colliers International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group -10.94% -71.11% -12.32% Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes the costs of global administrative functions and corporate head office. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.