Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,100 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 622,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 257.6 days.

OTCMKTS:CMLEF opened at $8.86 on Monday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77.

Get Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMLEF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.