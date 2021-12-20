Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Trading Down 0.8%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

