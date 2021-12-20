Comparing Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) & Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Madison Square Garden Sports and Xponential Fitness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 4 0 2.80 Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11

Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus target price of $211.20, suggesting a potential upside of 28.22%. Xponential Fitness has a consensus target price of $23.56, suggesting a potential upside of 21.58%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports -0.51% N/A -0.15% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Xponential Fitness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $415.72 million 9.56 -$13.95 million ($0.11) -1,497.32 Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Madison Square Garden Sports on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The Company’s other professional franchises include development league teams – the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (the NBAGL). It owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League, as well as a controlling interest in Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), a North American esports organization. The Company also operates professional sports team performance centers – the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports was founded on March 4, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

