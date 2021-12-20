Conflux Network Price Up 3.5% This Week (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,953.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.18 or 0.08361894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00320607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.28 or 0.00916402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00073362 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.46 or 0.00407777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.08 or 0.00262142 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

