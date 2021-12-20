Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Conformis by 116.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Conformis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conformis by 116.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Conformis by 259.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,243. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

