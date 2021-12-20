Connectome (CNTM) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Connectome coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Connectome has traded 57.3% higher against the US dollar. Connectome has a market capitalization of $276,169.77 and $2.94 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00040088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

CNTM is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

