Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Shares Up 2%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM)’s stock price shot up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. 154,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 124,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$30.48 million and a P/E ratio of -26.84.

In other Constantine Metal Resources news, insider John Tognetti sold 77,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$43,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,930,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,788,408.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that include 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

