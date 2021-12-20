Contrasting SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get SEMrush alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SEMrush and Destiny Media Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 0 3 4 0 2.57 Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEMrush currently has a consensus target price of $23.21, suggesting a potential upside of 23.41%. Given SEMrush’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SEMrush is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEMrush and Destiny Media Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $124.88 million 20.59 -$7.01 million N/A N/A Destiny Media Technologies $4.17 million 3.20 $380,000.00 $0.04 32.51

Destiny Media Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEMrush.

Profitability

This table compares SEMrush and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -0.80% -1.33% -0.80% Destiny Media Technologies 9.18% 12.21% 9.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of SEMrush shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland, and Russia.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.