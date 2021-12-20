Convex Finance (CVX) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.16 or 0.00066284 BTC on major exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $17.31 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.33 or 0.08418000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,009.46 or 0.99998186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00074109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00046525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 78,910,024 coins and its circulating supply is 42,339,701 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.