Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Shares Up 4.3%

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) shot up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08. 2,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Convey Holding Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

