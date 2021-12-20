Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Trading 4.1% Higher

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.63. 34,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,271,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,744 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 386,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

