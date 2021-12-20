Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) Shares Down 0.2%

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92.

About Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services and education business. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial Logistics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education Business. The Specialty Commercial Logistics segment provides timely and reliable logistics and delivery services to commercial clients and offers service to the cable supply industry.

