Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) traded up 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.88. 9,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 10,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52.

About Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM)

Cosmos Holdings, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It also involves in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

