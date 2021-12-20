Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $992,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.8% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $6.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $541.35. The company had a trading volume of 38,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,946. The firm has a market cap of $240.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $566.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

