Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 134.83%.

In other news, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,596 shares of company stock worth $7,760,516 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

