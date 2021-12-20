Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Trading Down 4.4%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.09 and last traded at $77.09. 1,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43.

Covivio Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GSEFF)

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels & Service Sector, Car Parks, German Residential, and France Residential. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

