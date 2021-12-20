Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.26.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE:IMO traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$42.43. The company had a trading volume of 460,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,659. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$23.31 and a 52-week high of C$45.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.51 billion and a PE ratio of 59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.