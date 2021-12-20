Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.26.
TSE:IMO traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$42.43. The company had a trading volume of 460,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,659. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$23.31 and a 52-week high of C$45.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.51 billion and a PE ratio of 59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.