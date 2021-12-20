Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Trading 7.2% Higher

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) traded up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.10. 3,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 10,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56.

About Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS)

Crossroads Systems, Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

