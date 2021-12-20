Crowny (CRWNY) Price Tops $0.0190 on Exchanges

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Crowny has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and $245,411.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00050286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.52 or 0.08231967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,424.79 or 1.00070113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00072547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00046373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

