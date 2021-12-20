Crust Network Price Tops $9.41 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $28.82 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crust Network has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for $9.41 or 0.00020610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

