Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) One Day Volume Tops $1,922.00

Crypto Kombat (CURRENCY:KOMBAT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be purchased for about $23.41 or 0.00049793 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a market cap of $236,628.29 and $1,922.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Kombat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00050754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.72 or 0.08306963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,013.35 or 0.99991352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00073649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Coin Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crypto Kombat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Kombat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Kombat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.