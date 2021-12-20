CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $33.31 million and $2,109.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.63 or 0.00240149 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00030861 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.23 or 0.00501570 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00074437 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 156,159,391 coins and its circulating supply is 152,159,391 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

