CVRx, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 27th (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx’s (NASDAQ:CVRX) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. CVRx had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $126,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75. CVRx has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.42.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter worth $97,876,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the third quarter valued at $57,817,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at $17,734,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at $16,800,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at $12,320,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.