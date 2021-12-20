CWV Chain (CWV) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.83 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a market cap of $12.83 million and $11,701.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.33 or 0.08418000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,009.46 or 0.99998186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00074109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00046525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

