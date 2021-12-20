CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Stock Price Down 9.7%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) shares were down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

