DAGCO Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.93. 71,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,071. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

