Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Shares Down 2.5%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 8,936 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 2,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Dais had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 65.13%.

Dais Corp. engages in the provision of nano-structure polymer technology. The firm focuses on the development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating and cooling. It offers NanoClear for water cleaning system, NanoAir for ventilation and other purposes, and NanoCap for energy storage in a battery form.

