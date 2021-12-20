DAOventures 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,894.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0746 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $686,723.51 and $2,894.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007210 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004350 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005290 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.