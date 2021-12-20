Databroker Price Up 7.6% This Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and $1,287.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040010 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.