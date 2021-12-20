Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $753,798.26 and $3,103.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001642 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00051397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.39 or 0.08226728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,793.66 or 1.00051176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00074714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,003,027 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

