DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.65

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.65 and last traded at $75.65, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCCPF shares. Barclays lowered shares of DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.10.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

