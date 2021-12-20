DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Achieves Market Cap of $137.33 Million

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $137.33 million and $1.15 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for $245.68 or 0.00522608 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Pulse Index alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040010 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006847 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol . DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Pulse Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Pulse Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.