DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00050900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.81 or 0.08308499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.27 or 0.99809648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00073617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00046169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

