Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Up 18.6% in November

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. 775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,975 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,051,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,176,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 370,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

