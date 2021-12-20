Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,529 shares of company stock worth $32,702,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $54.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

