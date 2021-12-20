Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) shares were down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 10,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 175,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX)

Delphax Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and delivery of advanced digital print production systems. Its products include cut sheet printer, continuous roll-fed, printer on press, and finishing and test equipment. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

