DeRace (DERC) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, DeRace has traded 2% lower against the dollar. DeRace has a market cap of $136.33 million and $4.55 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00007827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00051958 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.09 or 0.08317791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,194.92 or 0.99986860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00074544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About DeRace

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,900,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeRace Coin Trading

