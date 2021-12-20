Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Achieves $110.24 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $110.24 million and approximately $471,851.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.96 or 0.00021208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,953.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.18 or 0.08361894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00320607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.28 or 0.00916402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00073362 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.46 or 0.00407777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.08 or 0.00262142 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,070,821 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.