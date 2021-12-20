Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $129.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $130.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.00. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $127.06 and a twelve month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

