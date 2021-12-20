Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as €38.99 ($43.81) and last traded at €38.71 ($43.49). Approximately 1,556,518 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.53 ($43.29).

A number of brokerages have commented on DWNI. Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($57.58) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($55.62) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.05 ($57.36).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.97.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

