Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Shares Down 6.1%

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.03 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34). Approximately 4,041,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,119,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.70 ($0.37).

The company has a market capitalization of £157.07 million and a P/E ratio of -260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 15.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.11.

Dev Clever Company Profile (LON:DEV)

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

