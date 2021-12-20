Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) fell 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.27. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZNOF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

