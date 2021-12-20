DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $104,979.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00051809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.86 or 0.08295950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,180.93 or 0.99878623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00074248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.