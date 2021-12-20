Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,161 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $102.43 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

