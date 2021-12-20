Digitex Futures Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006811 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

