Dingdong (Cayman) Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 27th (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman)’s (NYSE:DDL) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. Dingdong (Cayman) had issued 4,072,000 shares in its public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $95,692,000 based on an initial share price of $23.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSE:DDL opened at $13.48 on Monday. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,870,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,734,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

