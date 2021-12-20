Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Trading Down 0%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.10 and last traded at $43.10. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

DNOPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dino Polska in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered Dino Polska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dino Polska currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

